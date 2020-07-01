AGE RESEARCH: A LOW LEVEL OF THE STRESS HORMONE CORTISOL CONTRIBUTES TO THE AGEING PROCESS

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 01 luglio 2020 (Saarland University) Why do we age? What exactly is happening in our bodies? And can we do anything about it? Mankind has sought answers to these questions since time immemorial. While the pharmaceutical scientists Alexandra K. Kiemer and Jessica Hoppstädter from Saarland University are not claiming to have solved this ancient problem, they have uncovered processes within our immune system that contribute to ageing.

