7 Febbraio 2020
Breaking News

KAREN PIERCE APPOINTED AS HER MAJESTY’S AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED STATES OF…

TEN YEARS OF PROTECTING PEOPLE AND SUPPORTING BUSINESS

END OF WINTER WAR TO BE COMMEMORATED ON 13 MARCH

PRESCRIZIONE: BORDO (PD), “CACCIARE RENZI? E’ LUI CHE SI TIRA FUORI”

PRESCRIZIONE: DELRIO (PD), ACCORDO PASSO VANTI PER GARANZIE COSTITUZIONALI, ORA DEPORRE LE…

CENSIMENTO PERMANENTE DELLE IMPRESE 2019: I PRIMI RISULTATI

NOBEL CENTER TO BE BUILT AT SLUSSEN

NOBEL CENTER TAR PLATS VID SLUSSEN

FOREIGN MINISTER HAAVISTO TO INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON NUCLEAR SECURITY IN VIENNA

ECONOMY: HIGHER ENERGY PRICES PUSH OECD INFLATION UP TO 2.1% IN DECEMBER…

Home » AG2O-DECORATED ELECTROSPUN BIVO4 NANOFIBERS WITH ENHANCED PHOTOCATALYTIC PERFORMANCE
Agenparl English Educazione Scienza e Tecnologia Social Network

AG2O-DECORATED ELECTROSPUN BIVO4 NANOFIBERS WITH ENHANCED PHOTOCATALYTIC PERFORMANCE

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), ven 07 febbraio 2020

Semiconductor photocatalysts are emerging as tools for pollutant degradation in industrial wastewater, air purification, antibacterial applications, etc. due to their use of visible light, which is abundant in sunlight. Here, we report a new type of p–n junction Ag2O/BiVO4 heterogeneous nanostructured photocatalyst with enhanced photocatalytic performance. P-type Ag2O nanoparticles were in situ reduced and assembled on the surface of electrospun BiVO4 nanofibers using ultraviolet (UV) irradiation; this process hindered the recombination of localized photogenerated electron–hole pairs, and hence resulted in the enhanced photocatalytic activity of the BiVO4/Ag2O nanocomposites. The photocatalytic activities of the obtained BiVO4 and BiVO4/Ag2O nanocomposites were assessed by measuring the degradation of rhodamine B (RhB) under visible light. The 10 wt% Ag2O/BiVO4 sample yielded the optimum degradation of RhB (98.47%), much higher than that yielded by pure BiVO4 nanofibers (64.67%). No obvious change in the XRD pattern of an Ag2O/BiVO4 sample occurred as a result of its use in the photocatalytic reaction, indicating its excellent stability. The high photocatalytic performance observed was attributed to the large surface-to-volume ratio of the essentially one-dimensional electrospun BiVO4 nanofibers and to the in situ growth of p-type Ag2O on the surface of the n-type BiVO4 nanofibers.

Graphical abstract: Ag2O-decorated electrospun BiVO4 nanofibers with enhanced photocatalytic performance

This article is Open Access



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/u4rH65WSWmk/C9RA10952H

Related posts

AG2O-DECORATED ELECTROSPUN BIVO4 NANOFIBERS WITH ENHANCED PHOTOCATALYTIC PERFORMANCE

Redazione

LOCAL STRUCTURE ORDER PARAMETERS AND SITE FINGERPRINTS FOR QUANTIFICATION OF COORDINATION ENVIRONMENT AND CRYSTAL STRUCTURE SIMILARITY

Redazione

THREE-DIMENSIONAL MICROSPHERIC G-C3N4 COUPLED BY BROUSSONETIA PAPYRIFERA BIOCHAR: FACILE SODIUM ALGINATE IMMOBILIZATION AND EXCELLENT PHOTOCATALYTIC CR(IV) REDUCTION

Redazione

A COUMARIN-CONTAINING SCHIFF BASE FLUORESCENT PROBE WITH AIE EFFECT FOR THE COPPER(II) ION

Redazione

INCIDENTE FERROVIARIO. FURLAN: “IL MACCHINISTA MORTO SI BATTEVA PER MIGLIORI CONDIZIONI DI LAVORO E SICUREZZA NEI TRASPORTI”

Redazione

LAVORO: APPROVATO PROTOCOLLO DI COLLABORAZIONE REGIONE-COSELAG

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More