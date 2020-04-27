lunedì, Aprile 27, 2020
Breaking News

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XII N. 54 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XII N. 56 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – APRIL 27, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – APRIL 27, 2020

CORONAVIRUS, CONFERENZA STAMPA DI GIUSEPPE CONTE SULLA ‘FASE2’

CORONAVIRUS, CHIGI A CEI: STUDIEREMO PROTOCOLLO PER CONSENTIRE PARTECIPAZIONE FEDELI A CELEBRAZIONI…

CORONAVIRUS, BONETTI: IN SICUREZZA VISITE A MUSEI E NON CELEBRARE FUNZIONE RELIGIOSA?…

CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: RIPARTIRE IN SICUREZZA MA RIPARTIRE, ITALIANI NON POSSONO ASPETTARE

MESSE ANCORA SENZA POPOLO: I VESCOVI ITALIANI CONTRO LA DECISIONE DEL GOVERNO

CORONAVIRUS, CEI: IL DISACCORDO DEI VESCOVI SUL DECRETO “FASE2”

Agenparl

AG2O-CATALYSED NUCLEOPHILIC ISOCYANATION: SELECTIVE FORMATION OF LESS-STABLE BENZYLIC ISONITRILES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 27 aprile 2020

Silver-catalysed benzylic isocyanation was achieved. When a readily available silver(I) compound, Ag2O, was employed as a catalyst in 1,4-dioxane, nucleophilic substitution of benzylic phosphates with trimethylsilyl cyanide (TMSCN) gave the less-stable benzylic isonitriles exclusively. No benzylic nitrile, which is the more stable regioisomer, was observed through the reaction. Notably, secondary benzylic isonitriles, which had not been available by catalytic substitutions, as well as primary ones were obtained in high yield. The selection of the leaving group of the benzylic electrophiles was crucially important, namely, the desired isonitriles were obtained in high yield only when the phosphates were used as substrates. Mechanistic study suggested that (TMS)[Ag(CN)2] formed in situ from the silver(I) salt and excess amounts of TMSCN functioned as an active species, and the substitution proceeded through an SN1-type process rather than in SN2 fashion.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/QO/D0QO00336K

Post collegati

“13TH INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON TRANSPLANTATION AND MEDICAL SURGERY”

Redazione

AG2O-CATALYSED NUCLEOPHILIC ISOCYANATION: SELECTIVE FORMATION OF LESS-STABLE BENZYLIC ISONITRILES

Redazione

SUHDANNEBAROMETRI: SUHDANNETILANNE HEIKENTYNYT äKILLISESTI JA NäKYMäT ROMAHTANEET

Redazione

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE FELL TO ITS WEAKEST EVER

Redazione

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XII N. 54 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

Redazione

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XII N. 56 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More