AG12: LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY PRODUCTIVITY, 2ND QUARTER 2020

(AGENPARL) – TALLINN (ESTONIA), lun 03 agosto 2020

AG12: LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY PRODUCTIVITY BY COUNTY (QUARTERS) Definitions and Methodology

Footnotes Information details Mark your selections and choose between table on screen and file format. Marking tips

County

Indicator

Year





Quarter

Total:17.

Selected: Total:3.

Selected: Total:41.

Selected: Total:5.

Selected: Search Text start Search Text start Search Text start Search Text start

For variables marked you need to select at least one value

The table contains a total of 10455 data cells (51 rows and 205 columns)

Download total.

Presentation on screen is limited to 3000 rows and 100 columns. Number of selected data rows

Number of selected data columns

Select an option and press

Fonte/Source: http://pub.stat.ee/px-web.2001/Dialog/varval.asp?ma=AG12&lang=1