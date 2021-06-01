(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 01 giugno 2021

CrystEngComm, 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1CE00439E, Paper

Xincheng Dou, Qiaoqiao Li, Haifeng Shi

As one of the largest pharmaceutical combinations used in therapeutic medicine and feed supplements, the problem of water pollution caused by antibiotics has been put into the spotlight. In this…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CE/~3/Y3GOm31Acjc/D1CE00439E