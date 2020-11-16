(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), lun 16 novembre 2020 Sunday, February 14, 2021, 4 – 5pm

Do you remember yet?

A rousing aural, visual and sensory trip, Australasian Dance Collective and The Kite String Tangle’s Danny Harley hurtle us through a cascade of events towards a high-octane climax in Aftermath.

Location: Powerhouse Theatre



Venue: Brisbane Powerhouse, New Farm

Venue address: Brisbane Powerhouse, 119 Lamington Street, New Farm

Event type: Performing arts

Age range: Teens, Young adults, Adults (30+), Seniors

Cost: Admit: $49 plus transaction fee of $49

Age: Suitable for ages 12+. Contains strobe effects

Bookings: Bookings required via the Brisbane Powerhouse website.

Bookings required: Yes

Fonte/Source: https://www.brisbane.qld.gov.au/trumba?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D149643870