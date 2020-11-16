(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), lun 16 novembre 2020 Sunday, February 14, 2021, 4 – 5pm
Do you remember yet?
A rousing aural, visual and sensory trip, Australasian Dance Collective and The Kite String Tangle’s Danny Harley hurtle us through a cascade of events towards a high-octane climax in Aftermath.
Location: Powerhouse Theatre
Venue: Brisbane Powerhouse, New Farm
Venue address: Brisbane Powerhouse, 119 Lamington Street, New Farm
Event type: Performing arts
Age range: Teens, Young adults, Adults (30+), Seniors
Cost: Admit: $49 plus transaction fee of $49
Age: Suitable for ages 12+. Contains strobe effects
Bookings: Bookings required via the Brisbane Powerhouse website.
Bookings required: Yes
