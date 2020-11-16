lunedì, Novembre 16, 2020
Breaking News

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – NOVEMBER 16, 2020

DIETA MEDITERRANEA, DOMANI LA MINISTRA AZZOLINA ALLE CELEBRAZIONI DEL DECENNALE DAL RICONOSCIMENTO…

POLICY ASSISTANT – TRADE AFFAIRS ASSISTANT

THE EUROPEAN UNION DELEGATION TO JAPAN IS LOOKING FOR ONE: POLICY ASSISTANT…

ANNIVERSARY OF PROTESTS IN IRAN

ANNIVERSARY OF PROTESTS IN IRAN

ANNIVERSARY OF PROTESTS IN IRAN

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – NOVEMBER 15, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – NOVEMBER 14, 2020

INDO-PACIFIC TRANSPARENCY INITIATIVE

Agenparl
Image default
Home » AFTERMATH

AFTERMATH

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), lun 16 novembre 2020 Sunday, February 14, 2021, 4 – 5pm

Aftermath

Do you remember yet?

A rousing aural, visual and sensory trip, Australasian Dance Collective and The Kite String Tangle’s Danny Harley hurtle us through a cascade of events towards a high-octane climax in Aftermath.

Location: Powerhouse Theatre
 

VenueBrisbane Powerhouse, New Farm
Venue addressBrisbane Powerhouse, 119 Lamington Street, New Farm
Event type: Performing arts
Age range: Teens, Young adults, Adults (30+), Seniors
Cost: Admit: $49 plus transaction fee of $49
Age: Suitable for ages 12+. Contains strobe effects
Bookings: Bookings required via the Brisbane Powerhouse website.
Bookings required: Yes

Fonte/Source: https://www.brisbane.qld.gov.au/trumba?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D149643870

Post collegati

AFTERMATH

Redazione

REMEMBRANCE DAY WAR GRAVES DEDICATION

Redazione

THE NUTCRACKER

Redazione

SUNSHINE SOUNDS

Redazione

TIM FREEDMAN – SOLO TOUR 2020

Redazione

SURFACE TENSION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More