(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, lun 27 aprile 2020
Title: After the massacre [electronic resource] : commemoration and consolation in Ha My and My Lai / Heonik Kwon with a foreword by Drew Faust.
Author: Kwon, Heonik, 1962-
Imprint: Berkeley : University of California Press, ©2006.
Shelfmark: Oxford Scholarship Online
Subjects: My Lai Massacre, Vietnam, 1968.
My Lai Massacre, Vietnam, 1968 — Historiography.
Vietnam War, 1961-1975 — Atrocities.
Atrocities. fast (OCoLC)fst
Historiography. fast (OCoLC)fst
Vietnam. fast (OCoLC)fst
Vietnam — Mỹ Lại 4. fast (OCoLC)fst
Vietnam War (1961-1975) fast (OCoLC)fst
My Lai Massacre (Vietnam : 1968) fast (OCoLC)fst
1961-1975 fast
Fonte/Source: http://library.dur.ac.uk/record=b3069884a