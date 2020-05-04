lunedì, Maggio 4, 2020
AFRICA EDUCATION AGENTS BRIEFING

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIA, lun 04 maggio 2020

About event:

With the current evolving environment, the Australian Trade and Investment Commission(Austrade) will be running a webinar to provide an update on impacts of COVID-19 on the international education sector, and how its responding to the crisis in Australia.

Key Australian government representatives will address the current situation and share information on the support available to you, our international students, and the sector.

Additionally, participants will be briefed on how to run effective digital marketing campaigns, and provide information on optimising your online presence.

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/AustradeEvents/~3/FuT32sywCHY/EventViewBookingDetails.aspx

