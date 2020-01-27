27 Gennaio 2020
AFP UNDERTAKES PUBLIC HOLIDAY OPERATION AT MELBOURNE AIRPORT

(AGENPARL) – Canberra, lun 27 gennaio 2020

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) has launched a high-visibility operation at Melbourne Airport today (Monday, January 27, 2020), as part of its commitment to ensuring the safety of thousands of passengers and visitors during the Australia Day public holiday.

The AFP Melbourne Canine Unit and Melbourne Airport Uniform Operations Teams, consisting of more than 10 officers and four police detector dogs, will step-up patrols across all terminals and public facilities throughout the busy travel period.

AFP Airport Police Commander Stephen Reeves-Williams said the operation aims to provide a greater level of security for passengers at Melbourne Airport through an increased police presence, and is not a response to any new or imminent threat.

“We are anticipating a significant jump in the number of visitors and travellers to Melbourne Airport across the public holiday break, and this high-visibility operation is in response to that increase,” he said.

“Passengers and visitors can expect to see the canine teams patrolling and providing additional screening of baggage and passengers. These teams will also facilitate searches of aircraft, baggage and freight throughout the high-visibility operation.”

“Our goal is to provide the travelling public an extra level of assurance when they travel into and out of Melbourne during this busy time, and regular travellers should not be concerned when they see more police and canine teams than they usually might.”

The operation is the first in a series of ongoing targeted operations for the AFP at Melbourne Airport throughout 2020.

