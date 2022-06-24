AFP podcast wins big at the Cannes Lions awards

(AGENPARL) – CANBERRA ven 24 giugno 2022

The AFP’s podcast series Crime Interrupted has been recognised on the global stage for creative excellence and strategy, taking out one Silver and one Bronze Lion at the Cannes Lion International Festival of Creativity for 2022.

The Silver Lion was awarded for ‘Creative Strategy’. In this category (Creative Strategy Lions), 574 entries were received from across the world with only 19 Lions awarded, including three Gold, six Silver and nine Bronze.

The Bronze Lion was received for ‘Entertainment’. In the Entertainment Lions, 655 entries were received from across the world with only 25 Lions awarded, including four Gold, seven Silver and 13 Bronze.

The podcast was developed by the AFP in partnership with the award-winning true crime podcast, Casefile, and creative agency Host/Havas, and provides the public and potential recruits with a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what it takes to disrupt serious and organised crime.

The six-part series provides exclusive access to AFP investigations, including those in human trafficking, counter terrorism operations, international kidnappings and more.

AFP Manager Communications and Customs, Marina Simoncini said the podcast provided the opportunity to highlight the dedication, skills and resilience of our members in disrupting crime, and showcase what is often detailed and intricate investigative work.

“Crime Interrupted provides the public with rare insight into major AFP operations directly from the members who were responsible for taking down these criminals,” Marina said.

“In addition to providing the community an understanding of the work we do, the series is encouraging a new generation of recruits to consider a career with the AFP.

The podcast series has also been recognised with two ‘Wood Pencils’ for Creative Excellence in the entertainment categories for use of talent and influencers, and audio at the Design and Art Direction (D&AD) awards 2022. Wood Pencils are awarded to recognise the best of the year in advertising, design, craft, culture and impact.

“Receiving these highly acclaimed awards is an outstanding achievement. I congratulate all members involved in bringing the podcast together, and thank Casefile for their partnership and commitment to ensuring we released the best possible product.”

You can listen to Crime Interrupted for free wherever you get your podcasts. Search for Crime Interrupted, or visit jobs.afp.gov.au/crimeinterrupted.

