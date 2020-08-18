AFGHANISTAN’S INDEPENDENCE DAY

(AGENPARL) – mar 18 agosto 2020 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Afghanistans Independence Day
08/18/2020

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America and the American people, I extend my best wishes and warm greetings to the people of Afghanistan as you celebrate the 101st anniversary of your countrys independence.

We honor the resilience and self-determination of the Afghan people, who have embarked on a new phase in their effort to end a 40-year war and live in peace, freedom, and prosperity. The United States remains committed to a political settlement that ends the conflict and ensures Afghanistan never again poses a threat to the United States and its allies.

At this historic moment, as the Afghan people come together and attempt to broker a lasting peace, let us redouble our joint efforts in pursuit of a sovereign, unified, democratic, and self-reliant Afghanistan that is at peace with itself and which is a contributing member of the international community.

