martedì, Agosto 18, 2020
Agenparl

AFGHANISTAN’S INDEPENDENCE DAY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – mar 18 agosto 2020
Afghanistans Independence Day [ https://www.state.gov/afghanistans-independence-day/ ] 08/18/2020 07:40 AM EDT
Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State
On behalf of the Government of the United States of America and the American people, I extend my best wishes and warm greetings to the people of Afghanistan as you celebrate the 101st anniversary of your countrys independence.
We honor the resilience and self-determination of the Afghan people, who have embarked on a new phase in their effort to end a 40-year war and live in peace, freedom, and prosperity. The United States remains committed to a political settlement that ends the conflict and ensures Afghanistan never again poses a threat to the United States and its allies.
At this historic moment, as the Afghan people come together and attempt to broker a lasting peace, let us redouble our joint efforts in pursuit of a sovereign, unified, democratic, and self-reliant Afghanistan that is at peace with itself and which is a contributing member of the international community.
