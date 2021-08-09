(AGENPARL) – lun 09 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Folklife Today Blog from the Library of Congress.

08/09/2021 09:10 AM EDT

The American Folklife Center is happy to present our newest research guide, American Folklife Center’s Higher Education Resources, and story map, The American Folklife Center Online, which are both dedicated to assisting instructors in higher education in exploring our collections and related materials, inspiring ways in which they can be integrated into teaching. Last fall, we announced plans for bolstering the AFC’s outreach to higher education, making our resources more accessible to the college and university community. We administered a survey, whose results revealed what our friends in higher education felt they needed from us. In hopes to answer those needs, we present this research guide and Story Map…we hope you enjoy these new AFC resources!

