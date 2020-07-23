AERODROMES TRANSITIONAL POLICY NOW AVAILABLE

giovedì, Luglio 23, 2020
(AGENPARL) – CANBERRA (AUSTRALIA), gio 23 luglio 2020

The transitional arrangements for the Part 139 Aerodromes which come into effect on 13 August 2020, are now available.

These arrangements form the Part 139 Aerodromes – Consequential, Application, Transitional and Savings Provisions (CATS) regulations. The CATS support the implementation of the revised Part 139 of Civil Aviation Safety Regulations 1998 (CASR) for aerodromes and the Part 139 MOS.

We’ve incorporated industry feedback from our consultation earlier this year and to provide further support to meet CASA requirements in these challenging times, we have extended, the transition periods for existing certified and registered aerodromes by a further three months.

Our objective is to ensure aerodromes can continue to operate while transition activities are undertaken and avoid undue burden on existing aerodrome operators, facilitating a smooth transition to the new rule set.

The policy is divided into three key implementation phases for Part 139 – before commencement, during transition and post transition.

You can take a look at the transitional arrangements.

Aerodromes not wanting to transition

If you are an aerodrome that is considering not transitioning to the new rule set, we encourage you to let CASA know as soon as possible as there are formal notification requirements in cancelling an aerodrome registration or certification.

An aerodrome that does not transition will:

  • cease to be a regulated aerodrome
  • have any published Terminal Instrument Flight Procedures (TIFP) cancelled by the certified instrument flight procedure designer responsible for maintaining the TIFP for the aerodrome
  • no longer be able to apply the grandfathering provisions should you seek certification at a later date.

The withdrawal of a TIFP will mean that pilots will no longer be able to benefit from the operational advantages these procedures provide in terms of lower operating minima and use in conditions of reduced visibility e.g. instrument meteorological conditions.

For further information email <a

Fonte/Source: https://www.casa.gov.au/about-us/news-article/aerodromes-transitional-policy-now-available

