21 Gennaio 2020
AEROBIC DEHYDROGENATION OF AMINES TO NITRILES CATALYZED BY TRIAZOLYLIDENE RUTHENIUM COMPLEXES WITH O 2  AS TERMINAL OXIDANT

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), mar 21 gennaio 2020

Dalton Trans., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: A, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Marta Olivares, Pascal Knörr, Martin Albrecht
Pyridyl-substituted mesoionic triazolylidene ruthenium cymene complexes catalyze the oxidation of both aromatic and aliphatic amines to nitriles with high activity and selectivity under benign conditions using dioxygen as the terminal…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/_gro4rM6fUk/C9DT04873A

