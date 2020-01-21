(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), mar 21 gennaio 2020

Dalton Trans., 2020, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: A, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Marta Olivares, Pascal Knörr, Martin Albrecht

Pyridyl-substituted mesoionic triazolylidene ruthenium cymene complexes catalyze the oxidation of both aromatic and aliphatic amines to nitriles with high activity and selectivity under benign conditions using dioxygen as the terminal…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/_gro4rM6fUk/C9DT04873A