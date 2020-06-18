AEROBIC CU-CATALYZED OXIDATIVE 1 : 2 COUPLING OF BENZYNES WITH TERMINAL ALKYNES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 18 giugno 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0CC03150J, Communication

Tianhao Lu, Yong Shen, Min Wang, Zibing Zhang, Shijun Li, Chunsong Xie

Aryl-Cu( III ) may serve as an intermediate in Cu-catalyzed aerobic 1 : 2 couplings of arynes with terminal alkynes, allowing for one-step assemblies of arenediynes.

