AEROBIC CU-CATALYZED OXIDATIVE 1 : 2 COUPLING OF BENZYNES WITH TERMINAL ALKYNES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 18 giugno 2020
Chem. Commun., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC03150J, Communication
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC03150J, Communication
Tianhao Lu, Yong Shen, Min Wang, Zibing Zhang, Shijun Li, Chunsong Xie
Aryl-Cu(III) may serve as an intermediate in Cu-catalyzed aerobic 1 : 2 couplings of arynes with terminal alkynes, allowing for one-step assemblies of arenediynes.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Aryl-Cu(III) may serve as an intermediate in Cu-catalyzed aerobic 1 : 2 couplings of arynes with terminal alkynes, allowing for one-step assemblies of arenediynes.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/Y_782B0xHBA/D0CC03150J