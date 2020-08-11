Aerobatics display

(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), mar 11 agosto 2020 Across Brisbane
Saturday, September 26, 2020
The breadth and depth of Australian Defence Force airpower capabilities will be on show for the public to see first-hand the latest aviation technologies.
Spectators can expect more than four hours of flying displays over Brisbane with fast jets, transport and rotary wing aircraft taking part in this exhilarating, action-packed display.
*Subject to Australian Defence Force availability at the time.
Accessibility
75% Visual Content. Minimal dialogue, some background music and/or sounds.
Important information
Australian Defence Force activities, including RAAF Super Hornet and Army helicopter displays are subject to availability.
For more information visit Brisbane Festival.
Brisbane City Council is a proud founding partner of Brisbane Festival.
Parent event: Brisbane Festival
Event type: Family events, Featured, Free
Cost: Free
Age: All ages
Bookings: No bookings required.
Bookings required: No
