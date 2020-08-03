ADVANCING THE DEVELOPMENT OF A FRAMEWORK TO CAPTURE NON–FEE-FOR-SERVICE HEALTH CARE SPENDING FOR PRIMARY CARE

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), lun 03 agosto 2020

Primary care spending as a percentage of total health care spending is a relatively new measure that allows end users to assess the degree to which a health system is oriented toward primary care delivery. The Milbank Memorial Fund recently supported research to develop a methodology to calculate primary care spending as a percentage of total health care spending by commercial health plans and to adapt this methodology for use in examining primary care spending in fee-for-service (FFS) Medicare. However, there is concern that calculation of primary care spending and total health care spending using FFS payment data alone underestimates both primary care spending and total health care spending by excluding non-FFS payments. Several states and other multistakeholder entities have begun to collect non-FFS spending data from insurers in their states to measure primary care spending or total health care spending and changes over time.

The authors interviewed states and other multistakeholder entities, as well as payers, about their current capture of non-FFS payment data as an initial effort to inform a clearer discussion of how to develop standardized methods to collect and report these data. Based on the interviews and discussion of findings with a technical expert panel, the researchers summarize current practice and offer preliminary recommendations about considerations to inform future efforts to develop a standardized methodology for collecting non-FFS payment data. The goal is to support more-complete measurement of primary care spending and total health care spending.