Advancing A Maritime Agreement Between Israel and Lebanon

06/27/2022 03:00 PM EDT

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

Following discussions with Lebanese counterparts earlier in the month, Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein held conversations last week with Israeli counterparts on their maritime boundary. The exchanges were productive and advanced the objective of narrowing differences between the two sides. The United States will remain engaged with parties in the days and weeks ahead.

