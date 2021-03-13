ADVANCES IN BIOMEDICAL APPLICATIONS OF SELF-HEALING HYDROGELS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 13 marzo 2021

Mater. Chem. Front., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0QM01099E, Review Article

Hassan Rammal , Amin GhavamiNejad , Ahmet Erdem , Rene Mbeleck, Mohammad Nematollahi , Sibel Emir Diltemiz, Halima Alem, Mohammad Ali Darabi, Yavuz Ertas, Edward Caterson , Nureddin ASHAMMAKHI

Hydrogels are important biomaterials that have several applications in drug and cell delivery, tissue engineering, in three-dimensional (3D) printing, and more recently in sensing and actuating applications. With the advent…

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/QM/D0QM01099E