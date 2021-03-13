domenica, Marzo 14, 2021
Breaking News

AL VIA “SENTIERI MUSICALI”, CAMMINI DI NOTE GUIDATI DALLE PAROLE DEI PAPI

QUAD, RESTA DA VEDERE SE IL RAGGRUPPAMENTO POSSA AFFERMARSI COME UN’ARCHITETTURA REGIONALE…

L’APPELLO DI CATERINA ALLE DONNE: “DENUNCIATE LE VIOLENZE DEI VOSTRI COMPAGNI”

IL PAPA NOMINA MONSIGNOR GIRELLI NUNZIO IN INDIA

OTTO ANNI DI PONTIFICATO, SPADARO: SONO UN FRUTTO MATURO DEL CONCILIO

SIRACUSA. ESPOSIZIONE STRAORDINARIA DEL SIMULACRO DI SANTA LUCIA

HEBDOMADA PAPAE: IL GR IN LATINO DEL 13 MARZO

OTTI ANNI DI PONTIFICATO, DAL MONDO GLI AUGURI A FRANCESCO

PA, BRUNETTA: SVOLTA E’ PARLARE DI INNOVAZIONE, PRODUTTIVITA’, DECENTRAMENTO CONTRATTUALE E METTERE…

500 ANNI DI CRISTIANESIMO NELLE FILIPPINE: LA FEDE è UN DONO

Agenparl

ADVANCES IN BIOMEDICAL APPLICATIONS OF SELF-HEALING HYDROGELS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 13 marzo 2021

Mater. Chem. Front., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0QM01099E, Review Article
Hassan Rammal , Amin GhavamiNejad , Ahmet Erdem , Rene Mbeleck, Mohammad Nematollahi , Sibel Emir Diltemiz, Halima Alem, Mohammad Ali Darabi, Yavuz Ertas, Edward Caterson , Nureddin ASHAMMAKHI
Hydrogels are important biomaterials that have several applications in drug and cell delivery, tissue engineering, in three-dimensional (3D) printing, and more recently in sensing and actuating applications. With the advent…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/QM/D0QM01099E

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More