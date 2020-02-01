(AGENPARL) – London (united Kingdom), sab 01 febbraio 2020

Adrian Long became Director of Corporate Affairs for the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency ( DVSA ) in February 2020.

Adrian was previously Director of People, Communications and Engagement at DVSA from 2017 to 2020. He joined DVSA as Director of Policy and Stakeholder Management in November 2014.

Before joining DVSA , Adrian had been:

Director of Policy, Strategic Communications and Engagement at Ofqual

Director of Communications at the Environment Agency

a BBC news and current affairs producer

a government special adviser

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/people/adrian-long