Adobe has released security updates to address a vulnerability in ColdFusion. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability to take control of an affected system. This vulnerability was detected in exploits in the wild.
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) encourages users and administrators to review Adobe Security Bulletin APSB19-14 and apply the necessary updates or mitigation.
Fonte/Source: https://www.us-cert.gov/ncas/current-activity/2019/03/01/Adobe-Releases-Security-Updates-ColdFusion