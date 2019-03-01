2 Marzo 2019
Adobe Releases Security Updates for ColdFusion

by Redazione Redazione02

Original release date: March 01, 2019

Adobe has released security updates to address a vulnerability in ColdFusion. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability to take control of an affected system. This vulnerability was detected in exploits in the wild.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) encourages users and administrators to review Adobe Security Bulletin APSB19-14 and apply the necessary updates or mitigation.

Fonte/Source: https://www.us-cert.gov/ncas/current-activity/2019/03/01/Adobe-Releases-Security-Updates-ColdFusion

