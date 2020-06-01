lunedì, Giugno 1, 2020
Agenparl

ADMISSION RESERVATIONS TO THE TOKYO MAIN LIBRARY TO BE ALLOCATED BY LOTTERY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – TOKYO (JAPAN), lun 01 giugno 2020

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, admission to the Tokyo Main Library will be limited to a maximum of 200 visitors per day, and an admission reservation will be necessary to enter the library. Please read the following before submitting an admission reservation request form.

Applications must be submitted no later than 12:00 noon on Wednesday of the week before your preferred date of visit. Click the link below to access the request form.

We are now accepting admission reservation requests for the following weeks:
  • From Thursday, June 11, to Saturday, June 13 (Deadline is 12:00 noon on Wednesday, June 3.)
  • From Monday, June 15, to Saturday, June 20 (Deadline is 12:00 noon on Wednesday, June 10.)
  • Request form
    • Reservations will be allocated by lottery, so there is no advantage in applying early. The probability of being selected will not increase.
    • The request form might be temporarily unavailable at times due to a large number of submittals.
    • If you do not receive a reservation confirmation notification via email, you will not be allowed to enter the Tokyo Main Library.
We will begin to accept admission reservation requests for the following weeks starting on June 10.
  • From Monday, June 22, to Saturday, June 27 (Deadline is 12:00 noon on Wednesday, June 17.)
  • From Monday, June 29, to Saturday, July 4 (Deadline is 12:00 noon on Wednesday, June 24.)

We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the admission process.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ndl.go.jp/en/news/fy2020/200601_01.html

