ADMINISTRATION’S EFFORTS TO PROCURE, STOCKPILE, AND DISTRIBUTE CRITICAL SUPPLIES

This two-hour, 10-minute Congressional hearing of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis examines the Administration’s efforts to procure needed personal protective equipment, testing media, and other medical supplies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also covers the federal government’s plans to coordinate the distribution of supplies to states and local communities and to replenish the Strategic National Stockpile to meet current and future demand.

