(AGENPARL) – HULL (EAST YORKSHIRE), lun 31 maggio 2021

Building on its strengths in flooding, geoscience, climate change, logistics and computer science, the University of Hull has established the Flood Innovation Centre (FIC) to provide a hub for research and innovation focused on flood risk and resilience. The centre supports Humber based small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to innovate flood resilience, mitigation, management and response solutions.

The £3.4m Flood Innovation Centre is based within the University’s Energy and Environment Institute and is supported with £1.9m from the European Regional Development Fund. FIC is delivering a programme of research, development and innovation support to help businesses to collaborate with the University to develop flood resilience solutions. Collaborative projects and partnerships may also involve large companies and other research organisations where appropriate.

We are seeking a talented and experienced individual to join the Flood Innovation Centre team.

The Administration Officer will work to ensure the efficient and effective administration of the Flood Innovation Centre (FIC) project. The postholder will provide a wide range of administrative services for the FIC team including high quality meeting support services, liaison with and registration of businesses on to the project, events and marketing administration, accurate record keeping and maintenance of management information systems and more.

The postholder will work with other members of the FIC team, and other University colleagues to coordinate the provision of innovation support to beneficiary SMEs.

The position is fixed term as outlined in the Job Description, with the possibility of extension subject to funding and project requirements.

For further information about the project, please visit www.floodinnovation.co.uk

Interviews are expected to be held online via Microsoft Teams on or around 17th/18th June 2021.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to undertake a desk based task.

If you would like an informal discussion about this role, please contact Pip Betts, FIC Project Manager <a

Closing Date: 06 Jun 2021

Category: Professional, Management and Snr Admin

Fonte/Source: https://jobs.hull.ac.uk/rss/click.aspx?ref=AE0212