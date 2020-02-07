7 Febbraio 2020
Agenparl English Scienza e Tecnologia

ADJUNCT PROFESSOR IN CIVIL ENGINEERING (GEOTECHNICAL) – YORK COLLEGE OF PENNSYLVANIA

by Redazione0

(agenparl) – york (pa) ven 07 febbraio 2020
Location: York, PA Category: Faculty Posted On: Fri Feb 7 2020 Job Description:

The Department of Civil and Mechanical Engineering is seeking a qualified adjunct to teach a geotechnical engineering course in the Summer 2020 semester.  The adjunct professor of civil engineering will be responsible for teaching one section of Introduction to Geotechnical Engineering (CVE 330) and the accompanying lab (CVE331), taken by junior-level civil engineering students. This course provides an introduction to soil classification and soil mechanics. Topics include grain size distribution (conducting sieve analysis), Atterberg limits, compaction (conducting Proctor tests), pe… more…

Fonte/Source: http://ycp.interviewexchange.com/jobofferdetails.jsp?JOBID=120632

