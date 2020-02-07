(agenparl) – york (pa) ven 07 febbraio 2020

The Department of Civil and Mechanical Engineering is seeking a qualified adjunct to teach a geotechnical engineering course in the Summer 2020 semester. The adjunct professor of civil engineering will be responsible for teaching one section of Introduction to Geotechnical Engineering (CVE 330) and the accompanying lab (CVE331), taken by junior-level civil engineering students. This course provides an introduction to soil classification and soil mechanics. Topics include grain size distribution (conducting sieve analysis), Atterberg limits, compaction (conducting Proctor tests), pe… more…

Fonte/Source: http://ycp.interviewexchange.com/jobofferdetails.jsp?JOBID=120632