7 Febbraio 2020
Agenparl English Scienza e Tecnologia

ADJUNCT INSTRUCTOR IN MECHANICAL ENGINEERING (THERMAL SCIENCES) – YORK COLLEGE OF PENNSYLVANIA

(agenparl) – york (pa) ven 07 febbraio 2020
Location: York, PA Category: Faculty Posted On: Fri Feb 7 2020 Job Description:

The Adjunct Instructor in Thermal Sciences will be responsible for teaching a section of Applied Thermal Science (ME432) for the Summer 2020 semester (Special Session).  This course is a mechanical engineering senior elective which typically focuses on heating and ventilation systems (HVAC).  Applicants with industry or teaching experience in this area are preferred.

Fonte/Source: http://ycp.interviewexchange.com/jobofferdetails.jsp?JOBID=120634

