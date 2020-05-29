Adjournment period of the Senate extended

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), ven 29 maggio 2020

The Speaker of the Senate has extended the adjournment period until Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. This decision was taken following consultations with the leaders and facilitators of all recognized parties and parliamentary groups, and discussions will continue to take place as the Senate works to respond to COVID-19.

Under the Rules of the Senate, the Speaker can extend a period of adjournment if it is deemed that the public interest does not require the Senate to meet at the originally specified date and time. Accordingly, the Senate will not be convened on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. As has previously been the case, the Senate would be recalled earlier if required to deal with government legislation.

Senate committees authorized to meet will continue to undertake their proceedings by videoconference or teleconference, including those with a mandate to examine and report on measures related to COVID-19. This committee work will continue throughout the adjournment period, and proceedings will be broadcast via ParlVU.

As always, the Senate’s priority remains the health, safety and well-being of all Canadians, and it is taking every precaution to adhere to the ongoing recommendations issued by public health authorities.

