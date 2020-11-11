ADELAIDE CREW COMMEMORATES REMEMBRANCE DAY AT SEA

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIA, mer 11 novembre 2020

Representatives of all three services and four nations gathered on the flight deck of HMAS Adelaide to pay their respects and lay wreaths during a Remembrance Day ceremony at sea.

As the catafalque party marched into position to commence the memorial service, ship’s company and embarked forces paused to remember those who had served before them.

Remembrance Day is held throughout the world at 1100 on 11 November each year to mark the end of World War I.

Led by Commanding Officer Adelaide, Captain Jonathan Ley, representatives of the Royal Australian Navy, Army, the Royal Australian Air Force, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom laid wreaths.

Captain Ley highlighted the diversity of those in attendance during his address.

“We stand on the flight deck of HMAS Adelaide with representatives of all three services, from all corners of the world, men, women, young and not-so-young, and of all races. There is one word that binds us all, and that word is service,” he said.

Captain Ley said the ceremony did not attempt to glorify or celebrate conflict or suffering, but to pay respects and remember all of those who have served.

“Especially all those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, and those who were injured in the service of their country,” he said.

Chaplain Simote Finau, who presided over the service, said it was important to honour the memory of those who had sacrificed their lives in the pursuit of freedom and peace.

“Let us dedicate ourselves to serve others as faithfully as those who have gone before us,” Chaplain Finau said.

Adelaide is returning to her home port of Sydney after more than three weeks off the coast of Queensland conducting essential training. The Landing Helicopter Dock is currently Navy’s high readiness vessel, ready to support humanitarian and disaster relief operations domestically and in the region if required.

