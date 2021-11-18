(AGENPARL) – gio 18 novembre 2021 Having issues? [View the online version](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz6195b5308be42147Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

Address – Tony Richards, Head of Payments Policy

Thursday 18 November 2021

Tony Richards is delivering an address – The Future of Payments: Cryptocurrencies, Stablecoins or Central Bank Digital Currencies – today to the Australian Corporate Treasury Association.

‘The Bank will continue to work with the private sector and our international counterparts to ensure we stay abreast of innovations in the payments system. And there will be significant work to be done with the other financial regulators and the Parliament to ensure that we have a fit-for-purpose regulatory framework for digital assets.’

