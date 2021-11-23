(AGENPARL) – mar 23 novembre 2021 Marion Kohler – Address – 23 November []

Address – Marion Kohler, Head of Domestic Markets

Tuesday 23 November 2021

Marion Kohler is delivering an address – Securities Markets Through the Pandemic – today to the Australian Securitisation Forum Virtual Conference 2021.

“Public policies have played a large role in ensuring that markets continued to function well. Fiscal and monetary policies have also played a large role in cushioning the economic impact on households and businesses. In particular, the RBA’s package of measures has lowered funding costs across the economy and supported the availability of credit for households and businesses.”

[Read the speech](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz619c3e828359d483Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

You can find [all speeches by RBA executives](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz619c3e828806c139Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html) on our website.

