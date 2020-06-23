martedì, Giugno 23, 2020
ADDITIVE- AND COLUMN-FREE SYNTHESIS OF RIGID BIS-COUMARINS AS FLUORESCENT DYES FOR G-QUADRUPLEX SENSING VIA DISAGGREGATION-INDUCED EMISSION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 23 giugno 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, 56,6870-6873
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC01437K, Communication
Hui-Zi He, Kun Li, Kang-Kang Yu, Pei-Long Lu, Mei-Lin Feng, Shan-Yong Chen, Xiao-Qi Yu
A novel and efficient method to synthesize rigid bis-coumarins based on the dimerization of coumarinyl aldehydes was developed.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/WwTbnmLLaCM/D0CC01437K

