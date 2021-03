(AGENPARL) – ONTARIO (CANADA), gio 18 marzo 2021

The governments of Canada and Ontario are investing more than $330,000 in the Vineland Research and Innovation Centre through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership. This commitment supports research projects that will benefit Ontario’s greenhouse sector and municipalities.

Fonte/Source: https://news.ontario.ca/en/backgrounder/60786/additional_support_for_investment_in_vineland_research_centre