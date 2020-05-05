State Will Monitor Four Core Factors to Determine if a Region Can Re-Open: Number of New Infections, Health Care Capacity, Diagnostic Testing Capacity and Contact Tracing Capacity

Outlines New Safety Precautions Each Business Must Put in Place Upon Re-Opening

More Than One Million New Yorkers Have Been Tested for COVID-19 to Date

New York’s National Guard Has Made Nearly 300,000 Testing Kits to Collect Samples

Announces Special Enrollment through the Marketplace will Remain Open Through June 15, 2020

Confirms 2,538 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State – Bringing Statewide Total to 318,953; New Cases in 45 Counties