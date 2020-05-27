ADDITIONAL COVID-19 GUIDANCE FOR CAREGIVERS OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH DEMENTIA IN COMMUNITY SETTINGS

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mer 27 maggio 2020 Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Office of Infectious Diseases (CDC OID). Published: 5/19/2020.

Given the risks that older adults face from both COVID-19 and dementia, CDC is providing this additional guidance to caregivers of adults with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and to help them manage their patients’ physical and mental well-being, as well as their own well-being.

(Text)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22332