ADDITIONAL CALL FOR APPLICATIONS FOR GOVERNMENT PILOTS ON EMPLOYMENT TO OPEN ON 12 MAY 2020

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), mer 13 maggio 2020

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment will open an additional call for applications for Government pilots on employment on 12 May 2020. The application period will end on 26 June 2020.

In its budget session of September 2019, the Government agreed to launch pilots on employment as its first measure to strengthen the role of municipalities. The aim of the pilots is to promote the employment of unemployed jobseekers and direct them to education opportunities more effectively than at present. The goal is to improve access to the labour market, especially for the long-term unemployed and those in a vulnerable position in the labour market.

The initial call for applications for Government pilots on employment was held between 8 October and 19 November 2019. In that application round, 90 municipalities were approved for pilots.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment will open an additional call for applications for Government pilots on employment on 12 May 2020. Municipalities have until 26 June 2020 to apply. The pilots selected in this round will begin on 1 March 2021 and end on 30 June 2023.

Applications and their appendices should be submitted electronically to the registry of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment ([email protected]) by 26 June 2020 at the latest. The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment will confirm the new pilots in August-September.

Questions related to pilots can be sent to [email protected]. The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment will answer the questions on a weekly basis. The questions and answers will be published anonymously on the Ministry’s website at www.tem.fi/tyollisyyskokeilut.

Inquiries:

Tanja Ståhlberg, Chief Specialist, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, tel. +358 29 504 7025

Lari Anttonen, Ministerial Adviser, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, tel. +358 29 504 7088

Jarkko Tonttila, Senior Ministerial Adviser, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, tel. +358 29 506 0069

Fonte/Source: https://tem.fi/en/article/-/asset_publisher/tyollisyyspalvelujen-kuntakokeilujen-taydentava-haku-auki-12-5-2020