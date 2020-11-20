venerdì, Novembre 20, 2020
ADB’S INTERNATIONAL ANTICORRUPTION DAY CELEBRATION 2020

(AGENPARL) – MANILA (PHILIPPINES), ven 20 novembre 2020

Event |

9 December 2020
Online, 2:00-3:15 p.m., Manila time (GMT+8)

Description

For ADB’s 10th International Anticorruption Day celebration, the Office of Anticorruption and Integrity will host a knowledge-sharing session on Strengthening Governance Systems to Combat Illicit Financial Flows at a Time of COVID-19. The program features remarks from ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa and two keynote speakers. Clare Rewcastle Brown, founder of The Sarawak Report, will share her experience with the 1MDB investigation. Lakshmi Kumar, policy director of Global Financial Integrity, will discuss the importance of a collective global and local response in fighting money laundering, terrorist financing, and other financial crimes.

A major constraint towards financing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) pertains to leakages in member countries’ development budgets that are caused by illicit financial flows (IFFs). The COVID-19 pandemic presents additional challenges as developing countries struggle to balance health and economic priorities using limited resources.

Objectives

Provide participants the opportunity to gain insights on how they can flag and address illicit financial flows and related integrity risks, especially during crisis, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Target participants

  • ADB management, staff, consultants, and contractors
  • Invited guests

Resource speakers

  • Clare Rewcastle Brown – Founder, Sarawak Report and Radio Free Sarawak
  • Lakshmi Kumar – Policy Director, Global Financial Integrity

How to register

By invitation only

Costs

Attendance is free for this online event

Event organizers / partners

  • ADB’s Office of Anticorruption and Integrity
Subjects 

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/adb_whatsnew/~3/JXO7De97ywM/adbs-international-anticorruption-day-celebration-2020

