ADBI–CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY ONLINE COURSE ON FINTECH & REGULATORY INNOVATION

(AGENPARL) – MANILA (PHILIPPINES), mar 28 luglio 2020
Event |
30 September 2020
Online
Online Course duration
30 September 2020 until 18 November 2020
Background
Rapid advancements in financial technology, or fintech, are opening the door to greater financial inclusion and sustainable development in Asia and the Pacific. However, the growing knowledge gap between innovators and regulators regarding fintech and business models that apply it threatens to undermine the benefits while giving rise to new challenges.
If inadequately addressed, associated risks such as fraud, data privacy breaches, and other cyber vulnerabilities could increasingly harm consumers and stability. Regulatory deficiencies could also hinder competitiveness and growth within the fintech sector. Yet, for many policy makers, particularly in the region’s developing economies, keeping pace with fintech innovation is extremely difficult given their frequent lack of specialized knowledge and skills.
Against this backdrop, ADBI, Cambridge University’s Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance, and the Cambridge Judge Business School Executive Education Limited are offering an intensive 8-week Online Course on Fintech & Regulatory Innovation. The course will examine the latest advancements in fintech, its financial inclusion implications, and strategies and tools for mitigating associated risks.
Admission to the course is selective and open to qualified policy makers from Asian Development Bank developing member countries. Selected applicants will be awarded ADBI scholarships.
Objectives
- Strengthen fintech innovation and regulatory knowledge among policy makers from developing economies from across Asia and the Pacific
- Build the capacity of policy makers to address evolving regulatory needs within the fintech sector
Participants
ADBI welcomes applications from policy makers who are citizens of ADB developing member countries and eager to develop their fintech systems. Females are encouraged to apply.
Up to 30 qualified participants will be selected. Each participant will be awarded an $1,800 scholarship.
Output
- Improved policy maker knowledge of fintech and regulatory innovation
- Greater recognition of fintech regulation capacity and development needs
- Enhanced networking, collaboration, and cooperation among fintech experts
How to register
Interested applicants should submit the following materials to Yong Jun Baek ([email protected]) by 9 September 2020:
- Full CV
- Completed application materials including:
- Detailed applicant information form
- Statement of purpose (1,000 words)
- Recommendation form
We regret that only shortlisted scholarship applicants will be contacted.
Partners
- Cambridge University’s Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF)
- Cambridge Judge Business School Executive Education Limited (JBSEEL)
0https://www.adb.org/sites/default/files/related/185756/adbi-cambridge-university-online-course-fintech-application-package-sep-nov-2020.pdf’>https://www.adb.org/sites/default/files/related/185756/adbi-cambridge-university-online-course-fintech-application-package-sep-nov-2020.pdf
Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/adb_whatsnew/~3/COQfg6mSv4w/adbi-cambridge-university-online-course-fintech-regulatory-innovation-sep-nov-2020