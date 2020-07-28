ADBI–CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY ONLINE COURSE ON FINTECH & REGULATORY INNOVATION

(AGENPARL) – MANILA (PHILIPPINES), mar 28 luglio 2020

30 September 2020

Online



Online Course duration

30 September 2020 until 18 November 2020

Background

Rapid advancements in financial technology, or fintech, are opening the door to greater financial inclusion and sustainable development in Asia and the Pacific. However, the growing knowledge gap between innovators and regulators regarding fintech and business models that apply it threatens to undermine the benefits while giving rise to new challenges.

If inadequately addressed, associated risks such as fraud, data privacy breaches, and other cyber vulnerabilities could increasingly harm consumers and stability. Regulatory deficiencies could also hinder competitiveness and growth within the fintech sector. Yet, for many policy makers, particularly in the region’s developing economies, keeping pace with fintech innovation is extremely difficult given their frequent lack of specialized knowledge and skills.

Against this backdrop, ADBI, Cambridge University’s Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance, and the Cambridge Judge Business School Executive Education Limited are offering an intensive 8-week Online Course on Fintech & Regulatory Innovation. The course will examine the latest advancements in fintech, its financial inclusion implications, and strategies and tools for mitigating associated risks.

Admission to the course is selective and open to qualified policy makers from Asian Development Bank developing member countries. Selected applicants will be awarded ADBI scholarships.

Objectives

Strengthen fintech innovation and regulatory knowledge among policy makers from developing economies from across Asia and the Pacific

Build the capacity of policy makers to address evolving regulatory needs within the fintech sector

Participants

ADBI welcomes applications from policy makers who are citizens of ADB developing member countries and eager to develop their fintech systems. Females are encouraged to apply.

Up to 30 qualified participants will be selected. Each participant will be awarded an $1,800 scholarship.

Output

Improved policy maker knowledge of fintech and regulatory innovation

Greater recognition of fintech regulation capacity and development needs

Enhanced networking, collaboration, and cooperation among fintech experts

How to register

Interested applicants should submit the following materials to Yong Jun Baek ([email protected]) by 9 September 2020:

Full CV

Completed application materials including: Detailed applicant information form Statement of purpose (1,000 words) Recommendation form



We regret that only shortlisted scholarship applicants will be contacted.

Partners