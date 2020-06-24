mercoledì, Giugno 24, 2020
Breaking News

MISSIONI INTERNAZIONALI, COMUNICAZIONI MINISTRI DI MAIO E GUERINI – AULA DI MONTECITORIO…

AUDIZIONI SU SISTEMA DI ELEZIONE CAMERA E SENATO – GIOVEDì DALLE 15.30…

AUDIZIONI SU INFILTRAZIONE MAFIOSA E SCIOGLIMENTO CONSIGLI ENTI LOCALI – GIOVEDì ALLE…

SCUOLA: CIAMPI (PD), SE BOZZE CONFERMATE, MONTAGNA HA PARTORITO UN TOPOLINO

AUDIZIONI SU PARTECIPAZIONE ITALIA A PROGRAMMA UE 2020 – GIOVEDì ALLE 14…

PDL OMOFOBIA, ZAN (PD) DOMANI PRESENTA PROPOSTA DI LEGGE ALLA CAMERA

REGENI, AUDIZIONE RAPPRESENTANTI UNIVERSITà TRIESTE – GIOVEDì ALLE 14 DIRETTA WEBTV

QUADRO FINANZIARIO UE, AUDIZIONE MINISTRO AMENDOLA – GIOVEDì ALLE 8.30 DIRETTA WEBTV

FEDERALISMO FISCALE, AUDIZIONE ARACHI, PRESIDENTE COMMISSIONE FABBISOGNI STANDARD – GIOVEDì ALLE 8.30…

IL PAPA SCRIVE A ZANARDI: GRAZIE PER AVER DATO FORZA A CHI…

Agenparl

ADB AND HDBANK PARTNER TO BOOST TRADE IN VIET NAM

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MANILA (PHILIPPINES), mer 24 giugno 2020 HA NOI, VIET NAM (24 June 2020) — The Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) Trade Finance Program (TFP) and HDBank from Viet Nam today signed a credit agreement to support trade in the country.
“We have had a relationship with HDBank since 2016 and we are pleased to be able to both deepen that relationship and to further increase our commitment to boost trade in Viet Nam,” said ADB Relationship Manager for Viet Nam, Can Sutken.

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/adb_whatsnew/~3/5txF6XzRvjw/adb-and-hdbank-partner-boost-trade-viet-nam

Post collegati

REFORMS IN THE PUBLIC SECTOR COMPENSATION SYSTEM: TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE COMPLETION REPORT

Redazione

SUSTAINING ACCESS TO AND QUALITY OF EDUCATION DURING ECONOMIC DIFFICULTIES PROJECT: GENDER ACTION PLAN

Redazione

GREATER MEKONG SUBREGION SOUTHERN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR TOWNS DEVELOPMENT PROJECT: SOCIAL SAFEGUARD MONITORING REPORT (SEPTEMBER-NOVEMBER 2019)

Redazione

AIR QUALITY IMPROVEMENT IN THE GREATER BEIJING-TIANJIN-HEBEI REGION – REGIONAL EMISSION-REDUCTION AND POLLUTION-CONTROL FACILITY: UPDATED PROJECT ADMINISTRATION MANUAL

Redazione

SENIOR OPERATIONS ASSISTANT

Redazione

ADB AND HDBANK PARTNER TO BOOST TRADE IN VIET NAM

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More