ADB AND HDBANK PARTNER TO BOOST TRADE IN VIET NAM

(AGENPARL) – MANILA (PHILIPPINES), mer 24 giugno 2020 HA NOI, VIET NAM (24 June 2020) — The Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) Trade Finance Program (TFP) and HDBank from Viet Nam today signed a credit agreement to support trade in the country.

“We have had a relationship with HDBank since 2016 and we are pleased to be able to both deepen that relationship and to further increase our commitment to boost trade in Viet Nam,” said ADB Relationship Manager for Viet Nam, Can Sutken.



Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/adb_whatsnew/~3/5txF6XzRvjw/adb-and-hdbank-partner-boost-trade-viet-nam