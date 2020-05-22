ADA (AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT) NATIONAL NETWORK LEARNING SESSION: USING THE CALIFORNIA POWER SAFETY POWER OUTAGES FOR INCLUSIVE EMERGENCY PLANNING

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), ven 22 maggio 2020 Source: ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act] National Network. Published: 5/14/2020.

This one-hour, 25-minute webinar focuses on the 2019 California Public Safety Power Shut-offs (PSPS), including stories from the community, barriers experienced, coordination across public and private agencies, and effective strategies that could become best practices. Speakers discuss how the California Foundation for Independent Living Centers (CFILC) and Independent Living Centers (ILC) are partnering with other stakeholders across the state to support people with disabilities and older adults during different types of disasters.

(Video or Multimedia)

