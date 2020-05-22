venerdì, Maggio 22, 2020
Breaking News

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS A.KALININ PRESENTS HIS CREDENTIALS TO THE PRESIDENT OF MOLDOVA

£11M CATON ROAD, LANCASTER FLOOD RISK MITIGATION SCHEME CONTINUES IN LINE WITH…

ORDINE DEL GIORNO ASSEMBLEA – 26/05/2020 SEDUTA/E N. 221

PADRE NICOLáS, UN UOMO DI DIO AL SERVIZIO DEL PAPA E DELLA…

REGULAR DIALOGUE AND CO-OPERATION BETWEEN THE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND SLOVAK…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2502 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2501 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2503 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2471 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN ASSEMBLEA

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 1060 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

Agenparl

ADA (AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT) NATIONAL NETWORK LEARNING SESSION: USING THE CALIFORNIA POWER SAFETY POWER OUTAGES FOR INCLUSIVE EMERGENCY PLANNING

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), ven 22 maggio 2020 Source: ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act] National Network. Published: 5/14/2020.
This one-hour, 25-minute webinar focuses on the 2019 California Public Safety Power Shut-offs (PSPS), including stories from the community, barriers experienced, coordination across public and private agencies, and effective strategies that could become best practices. Speakers discuss how the California Foundation for Independent Living Centers (CFILC) and Independent Living Centers (ILC) are partnering with other stakeholders across the state to support people with disabilities and older adults during different types of disasters.
(Video or Multimedia)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22271

Post collegati

DISCIPLINA STRAORDINARIA E TEMPORANEA DI OCCUPAZIONE SUOLO PUBBLICO CONSENTITA SINO AL 30/11/2020 AI SENSI DELLA DELIBERAZIONE 2020-01121/016 CONSIGLIO COMUNALE DEL 18/05/2020

Redazione

BARDI: SU CANDIDATURA DI UMBERTO PESCE A CAVALIERE DEL LAVORO

Redazione

NEW UK TERMINAL COMPLETES TRIAL AHEAD OF OPENING

Redazione

LABORATORY ASSISTANT AT THE BIOSENSORS FOR BIOENGINEERING RESEARCH GROUP

Redazione

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS A.KALININ PRESENTS HIS CREDENTIALS TO THE PRESIDENT OF MOLDOVA

Redazione

COVID-19 AND VIOLENCE AGAINST HEALTH-CARE – SAFER COVID-19 RESPONSE: CHECKLIST FOR HEALTH-CARE SERVICES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More