ADA (AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT) NATIONAL NETWORK LEARNING SESSION: FEMA PERSPECTIVE ON EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT, COVID-19 AND PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), sab 22 agosto 2020 Source: ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act] National Network. Published: 8/13/2020.
This one-hour, 35-minute webinar provides an overview of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s roles and responsibilities in the midst of COVID-19, how FEMA continued to serve people with disabilities during that response, and how it continued to plan and prepare for the 2020 natural disaster season in the midst of the pandemic.
Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:23510

