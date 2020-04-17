venerdì, Aprile 17, 2020
Breaking News

GOVERNO, CENTRODESTRA: GRAVE DECISIONE MAGGIORANZA E GOVERNO DI FORZARE SU RINNOVO NOMINE

NOTICE OF FUNDING OPPORTUNITY (NOFO):  DRL FY19: CUBA PROPOSALS

CORONAVIRUS, CHIGI: TASK FORCE AL LAVORO PER FASE DUE, SOLO DOPO CI…

CORONAVIRUS, ERMELLINO (M5S) A CONTE: L’INTELLIGENCE ITALIANA SAPEVA DELLA PANDEMIA E HA…

CS – DIDATTICA A DISTANZA, IN ARRIVO ALTRI 80 MILIONI DA RISORSE…

COVID-19: SITUAZIONE SEMPRE PIù GRAVE NEGLI USA

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER LAVROV

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER LAVROV

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARIA BARTIROMO OF MORNINGS WITH MARIA ON…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARIA BARTIROMO OF MORNINGS WITH MARIA ON…

Agenparl

ACYLSELENOUREATO BIS(CHELATES) OF LEAD: SYNTHESIS, STRUCTURAL CHARACTERIZATION AND MICROWAVE-ASSISTED FORMATION OF PBSE NANO- AND MICROSTRUCTURES.

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 17 aprile 2020

We report the synthesis of three lead(II) bis(acylselenoureato) complexes (1a – 3a), which were prepared by the reaction of the respective acylselenourea compounds ArC(O)NHC(Se)NR2 [Ar = 4-MeC6H4, R = Et (1); 4-ClC6H4, R = nBu (2), iBu (3)] with Pb(OAc)2. All three compounds were confirmed by NMR spectroscopy, elemental analysis and single crystal X-ray diffraction. Furthermore, the lead(II) complex 3a was transformed into PbSe nanostructures in a microwave-assisted synthesis using either a mixture of trioctylphosphine (TOP), octadecene (ODC) and the ionic liquid [BMIm][NTf2], a mixture of [BMIm][NTf2] and propylene carbonate (PC), pure [BMIm][NTf2] or pure PC. The analyses of the resulting particle dispersions indicated formation of either small PbSe nanoparticles of 19 nm, PbSe submicro-cubes between 178 nm and 366 nm as well as strongly intergrown structures depending on the stabilizing reagent used during the synthesis. The prepared PbSe particle suspensions were characterized by powder X-ray diffraction (PXRD), transmission electron microscopy (TEM), scanning electron microscopy (SEM), energy dispersive X-ray spectrocopy (EDX) as well as by selected area electron diffraction (SAED).

This article is Open Access



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/8dGgycEMwN8/D0NJ01433H

Post collegati

COVID-19 PRESS STATEMENT BY MINISTER CAINES

Redazione

S&P REVISES OUTLOOK ON BERMUDA TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE, A+ RATINGS AFFIRMED

Redazione

ACYLSELENOUREATO BIS(CHELATES) OF LEAD: SYNTHESIS, STRUCTURAL CHARACTERIZATION AND MICROWAVE-ASSISTED FORMATION OF PBSE NANO- AND MICROSTRUCTURES.

Redazione

GUIDANCE: PROVISIONAL COUNTERVAILING DUTY ON CONTINUOUS FILAMENT GLASS FIBRE FROM EGYPT (ANTI-DUMPING DUTY 2392)

Redazione

GUIDANCE: PEROXOSULPHATES OR PERSULPHATES FROM CHINA (ANTI-DUMPING DUTY 2393)

Redazione

FEDERAL HEALTHCARE RESILIENCE TASK FORCE ALTERNATE CARE SITE (ACS) TOOLKIT: FIRST EDITION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More