martedì, Marzo 9, 2021
Breaking News

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 740 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 741 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO LXII N. 3 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 740 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XV N. 396 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONI DI RAPPRESENTANTI DEL CONSIGLIO DI PRESIDENZA DELLA…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 741 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 739 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XV N. 395 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

Agenparl

ACTUATION PERFORMANCE OF A PHOTO-BENDING CRYSTAL MODELED BY MACHINE LEARNING-BASED REGRESSION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 09 marzo 2021

CrystEngComm, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CE00208B, Paper
Kazuki Ishizaki, Ryota Sugimoto, Yuki Hagiwara, Hideko Koshima, Takuya Taniguchi, Toru Asahi
Photomechanical molecular crystals are a family of mechanically responsive materials that have been recognized as a novel type of actuator. The actuation properties of photomechanical crystals should be characterized. However,…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CE/~3/RzKllc973bE/D1CE00208B

Post collegati

ACTUATION PERFORMANCE OF A PHOTO-BENDING CRYSTAL MODELED BY MACHINE LEARNING-BASED REGRESSION

Redazione

351 COVID-19 NEW​ ​CASES AND SPIKE IN CRITICAL CASES, MOH SAYS

Redazione

MOH: CRS SCREENING SERVICE LAUNCHED AT PRIMARY HEALTHCARE CENTERS

Redazione

CLARIFICATIONS ON PARTICIPATION & ELECTION PROCEDURES OF QATARI GERMAN FOR MEDICAL DEVICES COMPANY (Q.P.S.C) GENERAL ORDINARY & EXTRAORDINARY MEETINGS

Redazione

QATARI GERMAN CO. FOR MEDICAL DEVICES: HOLDS IT’S AGM AND EGM ON 28/03/2021 FOR 2021

Redazione

ANOTHER SUCCESS OF POLISH STATISTICIANS!

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More