ACTUATION PERFORMANCE OF A PHOTO-BENDING CRYSTAL MODELED BY MACHINE LEARNING-BASED REGRESSION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 09 marzo 2021

CrystEngComm, 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1CE00208B, Paper

Kazuki Ishizaki, Ryota Sugimoto, Yuki Hagiwara, Hideko Koshima, Takuya Taniguchi, Toru Asahi

Photomechanical molecular crystals are a family of mechanically responsive materials that have been recognized as a novel type of actuator. The actuation properties of photomechanical crystals should be characterized. However,…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CE/~3/RzKllc973bE/D1CE00208B