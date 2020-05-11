(AGENPARL) – WARSAW (POLAND), lun 11 maggio 2020

In 2019, 327 art galleries were operating (0,6% more in comparison to 2018). Art galleries organised 3.9 thousand exhibitions in Poland, which were visited by 4.5 million people.

In 2019, the majority of units were operating in Małopolskie (61) and Mazowieckie (53) Voivodships. The most visited art galleries were located in Małopolskie (1.3 million) and Mazowieckie (1.2 million) Voivodships. Most people visited art galleries organised by public sector (88.4%). Open-air exhibitions were visited by 28.8% of total number of visitors. On average there were 13.9 thousand visitors per one art gallery, one exhibition was visited by an average of 1.2 thousand people.





Fonte/Source: https://stat.gov.pl/en/topics/culture-tourism-sport/culture/activity-of-art-galleries-in-2019,5,2.html