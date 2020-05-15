sabato, Maggio 16, 2020
Breaking News

SLOVAKIA PARTICIPATED AT THE EU SOLIDARITY PROJECT IN OTTAWA

FISICHELLA: LA PANDEMIA NON CAMBIERà LA NOSTRA FEDE

FASE2, ACCORDO STATO-REGIONI, DAL 18 SI RIPARTE

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CI UNISCE #47

IL PAPA: NELLE FAMIGLIE CRESCA L’AMORE, IL RISPETTO E LA LIBERTà

LIBIA: AUDIZIONE MINISTRO DI MAIO

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – QUESTION TIME SULLE MODALITà PER AFFRONTARE LA MANCANZA…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DEL GARANTE PER LA PROTEZIONE DEI DATI…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DELLA DOTT.SSA LAURA ARIA, DIRETTORE GENERALE PER…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE INFORMALE DELL’AMMINISTRATORE DELEGATO DI TRENITALIA S.P.A., INTERVENUTO…

Agenparl

ACTIVE CONTROL OF SALINITY-BASED POWER GENERATION IN NANOPORES USING THERMAL AND PH EFFECTS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 15 maggio 2020

RSC Adv., 2020, 10
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA02329A, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Van-Phung Mai, Ruey-Jen Yang
The combined effects of pH and thermal conditions on enhancing blue energy harvesting through nanopores are investigated.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/9onzfQRYK9w/D0RA02329A

Post collegati

EFFECT OF THIOPHENE LINKER ADDITION TO FLUORENE-BENZOTRIAZOLE POLYMERS WITH THE PURPOSE OF ACHIEVING WHITE EMISSION IN OLEDS

Redazione

ACTIVE CONTROL OF SALINITY-BASED POWER GENERATION IN NANOPORES USING THERMAL AND PH EFFECTS

Redazione

NEWS STORY: GOVERNMENT GRANTS TRANSPORT FOR LONDON FUNDING PACKAGE

Redazione

GUIDANCE: BEREAVEMENT INFORMATION FOR MACAO

Redazione

DETAILED GUIDE: TRUSTS AND CAPITAL GAINS: WORK OUT YOUR TAX

Redazione

WORK STARTS TO BUILD ZERO CARBON COUNCIL HOMES IN OXFORD

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More