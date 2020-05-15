ACTIVE CONTROL OF SALINITY-BASED POWER GENERATION IN NANOPORES USING THERMAL AND PH EFFECTS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 15 maggio 2020
RSC Adv., 2020, 10
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA02329A, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Van-Phung Mai, Ruey-Jen Yang
The combined effects of pH and thermal conditions on enhancing blue energy harvesting through nanopores are investigated.
