06/27/2021

Office of the Spokesperson

Acting U.S. Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS and Acting Counterterrorism Coordinator John T. Godfrey travels from Iraq to Rome today to attend the June 28 meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Global Coalition with Secretary of State Blinken.

Prior to his arrival in Rome, Acting Special Envoy Godfrey travelled to Erbil on June 22 for meetings with senior officials from the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq. On June 24, Acting Special Envoy Godfrey led a delegation of officials to northeast Syria to visit the Al-Hol camp for displaced persons, where they heard updates from humanitarian actors and Camp Administration. Separately, they also visited a detention facility in Hasakah housing ISIS fighters, where they assessed security challenges. In all of those discussions, he underscored the United States’ continued commitment to ensuring the enduring defeat of ISIS in Iraq and Syria, including through support for ongoing stabilization efforts in areas liberated from ISIS.

Together with Coalition partners, the United States supports ongoing efforts to improve conditions and security in displacement camps and detention facilities, and to promote improved infrastructure, sanitation, health, education, and economic development in areas liberated from ISIS control.

