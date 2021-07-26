(AGENPARL) – lun 26 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs Aleisha Woodward will travel to Rome, Italy, from July 28-30, 2021, to lead the U.S. delegation to the G20 Culture Ministerial.

At the G20 Culture Ministerial, the Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary will engage in discussions with senior cultural officials and representatives of international organizations on related U.S. priorities. She will reaffirm the United States’ commitment to protecting and preserving cultural heritage, combatting looting and trafficking, recognizing the importance of cultural heritage to Indigenous communities, raising awareness about the effects of the climate crisis on culture and heritage, and building capacity in the culture sector through education and training. She will also meet with foreign counterparts for bilateral discussions and with U.S. and Italian Fulbright alumni.

Throughout the trip, the Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary will emphasize the importance of multilateralism when addressing issues of culture and heritage, including the existential threat the climate crisis has on the world’s heritage.

