ACTING FOREIGN MINISTER LINAS LINKEVIčIUS CONGRATULATED ARMENIA’S NEW CHIEF OF DIPLOMACY

(AGENPARL) – VILNIUS (LITHUANIA), sab 21 novembre 2020 On 19 November, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Linas Linkevičius had a telephone conversation with his new Armenian counterpart Ara Ayvazyan and congratulated him on his recent appointment as the Foreign Minister. Linkevičius wished his counterpart every success and expressed Lithuania’s readiness to continue sharing its experience with the country’s government, aiming to implement Armenia’s ambitious reform plan.

Fonte/Source: //www.urm.lt/default/en/news/acting-foreign-minister-linas-linkevicius-congratulated-armenias-new-chief-of-diplomacy