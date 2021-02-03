mercoledì, Febbraio 3, 2021
ACTING ATTORNEY GENERAL MONTY WILKINSON ISSUES STATEMENT ON THE SHOOTINGS OF FBI SPECIAL AGENTS IN FLORIDA

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC ), mer 03 febbraio 2021

This morning FBI Special Agent Daniel Alfin and Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger were killed in the line of duty and three other agents were wounded while executing a federal court-ordered search warrant in a crimes against children investigation in Sunrise, Florida.  Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson issued the following statement:

“We mourn the tragic loss of two of our FBI colleagues who were killed today in the line of duty,” said Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson.  “Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones and with their three colleagues who were shot in today’s devastating events.  On this dark day, we pay tribute to the brave men and women of the FBI who put their lives on the line every day in support of our mission.  We will never forget the ultimate sacrifice made by these special agents.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/acting-attorney-general-monty-wilkinson-issues-statement-deaths-fbi-agents-florida

