Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Yael Lempert visited Tunisia and Libya October 19-21. During her trip to Tunisia, Acting Assistant Secretary Lempert met with Tunisian government officials, including Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi, welcoming Tunisia’s newly formed government and reiterated that the U.S. looks forward to the establishment of a broadly inclusive process for a rapid return to constitutional order. She also discussed Libya and other regional issues. Acting Assistant Secretary Lempert also met with young Tunisian civil society representatives and women entrepreneurs who are playing a key role in Tunisia’s economic future.

In Libya, accompanied by U.S. Special Envoy and Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland, Acting Assistant Secretary Lempert represented the United States at the Libya Stabilization Conference in Tripoli. She also participated in bilateral meetings with senior Libyan officials, including Prime Minister Dabaiba and Foreign Minister Mangoush, and a range of other foreign delegations to the conference, emphasizing the importance of Libya’s efforts to prepare for free and fair national elections in December, and U.S. support for the withdrawal of all foreign forces, fighters, and mercenaries from Libya.

