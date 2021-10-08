(AGENPARL) – ven 08 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/08/2021 10:54 AM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Acting Assistant Secretary for International Security and Nonproliferation (ISN) Dr. Eliot Kang announced the allocation of $1 million in additional U.S. government funding to the Department of State’s Foundational Infrastructure for Responsible Use of Small Modular Reactor Technology (FIRST) program. FIRST was announced at the Leaders’ Summit on Climate in April 2021, and provides capacity-building support to partner countries exploring options to meet their clean energy needs while following the highest international standards of nuclear security, safety, and nonproliferation.

Dr. Kang made the announcement at a Workshop on Pathways to Small Modular and Advanced Reactors. Sponsored by the U.S. Trade and Development Agency, the workshop brought together participants from throughout the European Union to discuss the benefits of next generation nuclear technologies in supporting energy security and climate goals.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this